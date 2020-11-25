Woo!ah! reveal 'Bad Girl' choreography video

Woo!ah! have revealed their "Bad Girl" choreography video!
In the video, Woo!ah! go over the choreography for their latest track. "Bad Girl" is the title track of their second single album 'Qurious', and it's about wanting to live your own way as a bad girl.
Watch Woo!ah!'s "Bad Girl" choreography video above, and check out their MV here if you missed it.
