24

4

Misc
Posted by germainej 1 day ago

Woo!ah! reveal 'Bad Girl' choreography video

AKP STAFF

Woo!ah! have revealed their "Bad Girl" choreography video!

In the video, Woo!ah! go over the choreography for their latest track. "Bad Girl" is the title track of their second single album 'Qurious', and it's about wanting to live your own way as a bad girl.

Watch Woo!ah!'s "Bad Girl" choreography video above, and check out their MV here if you missed it.

  1. Woo!ah!
  2. BAD GIRL
1 943 Share 86% Upvoted

-1

krell-5,088 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
2 days ago   224   56,798

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND