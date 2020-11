bjewel released photos that show a completely new side of Jessi.

She is the model for bjewel's 'Pink Aloe' line. She went for a bare-faced, natural look for the product, completing the look by letting her hair down and pushing the hair out of her face with a hairband. It's a completely different image from what she normally does with heavy makeup and flashy styles, but she looks amazing with this look as well.

Check out the images below.