Jay Park reveals he wants to make an idol group after his retirement

Jay Park, the head of label AOMG and hip-hop artist, revealed his plans for his retirement.

Jay Park filmed for MBC's entertainment show 'Radio Star' that will be airing on November 4th KST and revealed that he is planning his retirement. He talked about the difficulties behind maintaining his personal career while running the company.

Jay Park had led an unrivaled career starting from a member in the idol group 2PM to a unique hip-hop soloist and later becoming the head of a music label, which became the largest hip-hop label in South Korea.

In a pre-released video of the next episode of ' Radio Star,' Jay Park revealed that he plans to retire in two years. As expected from the artist, who has been making extraordinary moves by pioneering a new path, Jay Park already had a detailed plan for his retirement. He confessed he wants to train and raise an idol group based on his experience and success as an idol group member and a hip-hop artist.

He had gained many high expectations as Jay Park stated that he is planning a business that no one has tried in the Korean hip-hop scene before. He had mentioned his plans previously before many times.

He had previously mentioned in talk shows, "I sometimes wonder how long I need to try not to lose the spotlight to others. This is such a tiring life. The reason I've been doing this all this time is that I had the idea of sharing some of the light with other artists and this work is fun. I just simply like things like that - If someone's life can change because of me."

Jay Park had also uploaded a video clip of the song "Encore" on his Instagram on July 3rd and caught the attention of many fans and netizens. He posted the video with the caption, "This word truly foreshadows retirement. It means one can leave without regret because they did their best."

Although Jay Park mentioned his retirement multiple times, this is the first time he had mentioned in detail what he wants to do after he leaves the music scene.

The new episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' will air on November 4th in which you can learn about Jay Park's detailed plans for his retirement.



