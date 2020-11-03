10

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Jessi boasts fresh charisma through her expressionless coolness

AKP STAFF

Jessi boasted of her perfect bodyline as she poses for the camera. 

On November 3rd, Jessi posted a series of photos on her Instagram. In the photo, Jessi shows off her unique energy with the mint colored jumpsuit fashion.

Jessi was adorned with Fendi as she showed off the true hip-hop vibe. However, what attracted netizens more was Jessi's charisma that exuded through the screen.

Jessi showed off various charms ranging from expressionless coolness to a slight candid smile. Many fans loved the photos as they left comments in support of the artist. netizens commented, "She looks so awesome," "She looks good in that color," and "She's the queen."


  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
1 445 Share 83% Upvoted

0

Roberto_Lopez-332 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

jessi almost attempted murder RIGHT AFTER SHE DEBUTED And managed to make a career turnaround by becoming one of the biggest names

I think this is the biggest "Comeback" in kpop history.

maybe more than Exid Hani




Share
B1A4
[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] B1A4 - 'Origine'
1 hour ago   1   359
Dawn (E
HyunA and Dawn share their punk-sexy look
1 hour ago   6   2,521
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
3 days ago   315   126,838

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND