How Koreans are reacting to BTS being nominated for the GRAMMYs

BTS has been nominated for the 2021 GRAMMYs Awards, the most prestigious awards ceremony in the U.S. music industry, adding a milestone to K-Pop history.



The American Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammy Awards, announced BTS's "Dynamite" as its candidate for the 63rd Grammy Awards' 'Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance.'



There were instances in which Korean classical music have been nominated or have won a Grammy Award, but this is the first time in history that a Korean pop music candidate has been nominated.





Since the announcement of BTS's nomination has been made, many Korean media outlets have made reports of the news. Many Korean netizens have expressed how proud they are of the group as they shared their euphoric feeling on the web and in various online communities.

Netizens' Commented:

"They're the best! I'm so proud of them!"

"Wow, they are the best. I'm so proud of them. I feel like crying that they were nominated for the Grammys."

"I watched the announcement of the nomination and felt like screaming when I saw BTS on the list."

"I'm so thankful and honored to live in the same generation as BTS."

"I can't believe they were nominated for the Grammys. I feel so proud and so happy for them."



"I really hope they can be awarded. I mean, it's already good that they have been nominated."



"This is really unbelievable. The Grammys is like the Academy."



"Really congratulations to all the members. Your skills, efforts, and luck all paid off. You have gone to the place proudly. I'm really proud."



"BTS is really the national treasure."



"I'm glad I didn't sleep and watched the nomination announcement."



"This is so awesome. I can't believe it."



"Guys, your hard work paid off. I'm so proud. I'm going to cry."

