2PM's Nichkhun files for an injunction against his stalker but was rejected by the court

2PM's Nichkhun filed for an injunction against a woman who stalked him but was rejected by the court.

According to legal circles, on November 24th, the Seoul Central District Court rejected the singer's request. Nichkhun sought an injunction for the court to issue a restraining order against the woman who stalked him.

The court rejected the request stating, "The woman stated during the interrogation that she no longer intends to stalk Nichkhun. Since no evidence has been submitted that the woman has committed the same actions for the past three months, it is hard to say that there is a risk for her to repeat the same behavior in the future."





The court added, "However, if the woman contacts or approaches Nichkhun against his wishes, he can seek a separate provisional disposition if the stalker interferes with his life once again."









In July, Nichkhun filed a civil suit against a woman requesting to ban the woman from contacting him through telephone calls and text messages. He requested the court issue a 2 million KRW (~1,801 USD) fine if the woman approaches him or contacts him.

At the time of the complaint, JYP Entertainment said in a telephone interview with News1, "We are considering filing a complaint against the stalker as well. We are considering to take strict action without mercy. The artist has been under constant mental stress, and the degree of stalking is serious."





In January, JYP Entertainment stated they were gathering evidence of stalking. They stated, "We are continuously collecting evidence of the damages caused on the artist to file a complaint. An investigation is underway domestically and overseas as well. We have already notified the individual that legal actions will be taken. However, it has been confirmed that she has not ceased her problematic behavior."