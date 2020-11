ENHYPEN has dropped a special teaser video ahead of debut.

On November 16, Belift Lab's rookie group has released an introductory video in which ENHYPEN tells their own story of hope and endurance. In the video, as they 'walk the line', the boys symbolically cross the border and "turn the pain into joy". The narration incorporates different languages, accompanied by surreal video images.

Stay tuned for the release of 'Border: Day One' on November 30!