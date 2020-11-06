Gong Yoo responds to BLACKPINK's Lisa choosing him as ideal type

Gong Yoo responded to BLACKPINK's Lisa choosing him as her ideal type.



On the November 6th episode of 'Entertainment Relay Live', a reporter told the actor, "Female celebrities pick you the most as their ideal type," and his 'Seo Bok' co-star stated, "Lisa of BLACKPINK recently picked him as her ideal type."



Gong Yoo was obviously embarrassed as he said, "I saw an article about it. She asked for an autograph, so I sent one over. I didn't personally give on to her. I'm thankful that she watches my projects."



In related news, 'Seo Bok' premieres on December 2 KST. Did you know Gong Yoo was Lisa's ideal type?

