Music Video
Posted by germainej

K/DA drop 'I'll Show You' feat. TWICE, Bekuh BOOM & Annika Wells

AKP STAFF

K/DA have dropped their new track "I'll Show You" featuring TWICE, Bekuh BOOM, and Annika Wells.

"I'll Show You" is about facing your fears head on and taking on challenges that come. "I'll Show You" is a track from the virtual K-pop group's new EP album 'All Out', which includes "More" featuring (G)I-DLE.

Listen to K/DA's "I'll Show You" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

richan1234213 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

So good!! Great job Twice❤️

mike2427118 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Jihyo sounds amazing it’s time JYP let’s her shine. Solo please.

Share

