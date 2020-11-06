K/DA have dropped their new track "I'll Show You" featuring TWICE, Bekuh BOOM, and Annika Wells.
"I'll Show You" is about facing your fears head on and taking on challenges that come. "I'll Show You" is a track from the virtual K-pop group's new EP album 'All Out', which includes "More" featuring (G)I-DLE.
Listen to K/DA's "I'll Show You" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
20
13
Posted by1 hour ago
K/DA drop 'I'll Show You' feat. TWICE, Bekuh BOOM & Annika Wells
K/DA have dropped their new track "I'll Show You" featuring TWICE, Bekuh BOOM, and Annika Wells.
4 3,831 Share 61% Upvoted
Log in to comment