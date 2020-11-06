K/DA drop 'I'll Show You' feat. TWICE, Bekuh BOOM & Annika Wells

K/DA have dropped their new track "I'll Show You" featuring TWICE, Bekuh BOOM, and Annika Wells.



"I'll Show You" is about facing your fears head on and taking on challenges that come. "I'll Show You" is a track from the virtual K-pop group's new EP album 'All Out', which includes "More" featuring (G)I-DLE.



Listen to K/DA's "I'll Show You" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.