(G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon visit Riot Games Korea and react to the K/DA "More" MV

The virtual girl group K/DA is preparing to release their EP 'All-Out' as they will begin releasing the tracks to their album beginning November 6 KST.

As they look forward to their release, two of the members from (G)I-DLE took the time to visit Riot Games Korea and watch K/DA's "More" music video.

Members Miyeon and Soyeon have been featuring as the voices for two of the characters from K/DA as they also participated in various performances with the virtual group.

On November 5th, (G)I-DLE released the reaction video of the two members as they were able to take a first look at K/DA's new music video. The two members were mesmerized by the music video from the beginning, as they could not take their eyes off the screen.

In between the music video, Miyeon and Soyeon praised the music video stating how pretty it was. By the end of the music video, the two members could not help but applaud the creators as the video had been so well made. Miyeon gave a thumbs-up as Soyeon clapped in awe.

Afterward, the girls even enjoyed a game of League of Legends.

Miyeon and Soyeon were happy to visit the Riot Games company and were able to learn much about the works behind the creation of K/DA. The two girl group members left a message of support to the virtual girl group as they also asked for much love and support for (G)I-DLE as well.