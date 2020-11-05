IZ*ONE fans become sad as the disbandment date for the girl group approaches closer

It has been reported on November 5th that the girl group IZ*ONE will end their activities in April of next year. This news has been reported with the news of the girl group's first Japanese photo album release.



An official of IZ*ONE stated, "IZ*ONE's first Japanese photo book will be released in March 2021. The group will be continuing their promotion until the spring of next year. The photo book will be the first and last to be released in Japan," as he hinted at their disbandment in April.







The photobook will be the last memories for the girl group before their official disbandment. The photos will depict the girls enjoying their time doing various activities such as barbeques and fireworks.

IZ*ONE is a Korea-Japan joint group formed through Mnet idol survival 'Produce 48,' which aired in 2018 and consists of 12 members. IZ*ONE is a project group with a fixed period for its promotion. When the group made its debut on October 15, 2018, the members and each agency signed a contract to work for two and a half years together.



As soon as IZ*ONE debuted, sales of the album exceeded 130,000 copies, setting a new Korean girl group record at that time. Since then, the group has grown into a global girl group by promoting "La Vie en Rose" and "Violeta."



However, there has been controversy over the vote manipulation by the 'Produce 101' series producers since 2018. The release of IZ*ONE's new song has been postponed indefinitely, and all related schedules, including showcases and comeback shows, have been suspended as producer Ahn Joon Young, who directed the 'Produce 101' series, admitted to manipulating votes for 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101.'



After overcoming the controversy in February, the girl group has successfully continued their activities after their comeback with the first full-length album 'BLOOM*IZ.'



However, as the date of the girl group's disbandment approaches, many fans are disappointed to say goodbye to the girl group so soon.