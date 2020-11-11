Former Miss Korea Lee Hye Won uploads a questionable Instagram post. Netizens think it could be directed at her husband, retired soccer star Ahn Jung Hwan

Lee Hye Won, the former Miss Korea and also the wife of former soccer player Ahn Jung Hwan, uploaded a post on her Instagram, revealing her feelings.

On November 11th, Lee Hye Won uploaded a post with the caption, "Such a liar who I can't get in contact with every time he drinks...really always the same," along with a picture of a door handle.





Lee Hye Won didn't reveal who she couldn't get in contact with, but many netizens speculated that it might be her husband, Ahn Jung Hwan.

Because of such speculations, fans left comments asking, "Are you not able to get in contact with Mr. Ahn?" and commenting, "You must be so upset" as they tried to comfort the former Miss Korea.

However, Lee Hye Won did not reply or say anything else but deleted the post shortly after posting it.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye Won and Ahn Jung Hwan married back in 2001 and have two children together. Lee Hye Won and Ahn Jung Hwan have been appearing in various shows such as MBC's 'I'm Glad We Don't Fight' (Literal translation) and TV Chosun's 'What is Mom?'

Lee Hye Won is currently residing in Singapore since August of last year for their son's abroad studies.