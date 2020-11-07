Former JYJ member Yoochun's label apologizes & explains Thailand mask controversy

Former JYJ member Yoochun's label apologized on his behalf for his Thailand mask controversy.



This past week, Yoochun was the subject of criticism for appearing in Thailand without a mask. He arrived in Thailand on September 19 and was self-quarantined for 2 weeks before starting up his concert and other activities in the country. His label Re:cielo explained the photos were from a filming for a concert, and Yoochun as well as other agency staff followed COVID-19 pandemic guidelines according to regulations in Thailand.



On November 7, Re:cielo stated, "We would like to explain what happened with the reports saying Yoochun did not wear a mask when he arrived at a Thai airport on November 5. After arriving in Thailand on September 19, 2020, all staff and artists underwent self-quarantine for 14 days as advised by the Ministry of Disease Control and the Ministry of Public Health in Thailand, and we followed a rigorous COVID-19 examination in accordance with Thai government guidelines."



The agency continued, "The photos were published on November 2, and they were taken during a VTR shoot to promote his concert in Thailand. The photo shoot was conducted in compliance with thorough quarantine rules as well as with prior consultation with officials. All staff and artists are making the utmost effort to prevent COVID-19 by wearing a mask on arrival at the airport and throughout the schedule. Nevertheless, we sincerely apologize for causing so many people to worry due to the misleading photos."



Stay tuned for updates on Yoochun.