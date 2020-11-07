Super Junior reveal they want to hold 19+ concert for adult fans

Super Junior revealed they want to hold a 19+ concert for adult fans.



The SM Entertainment group recently celebrated 15 years together, and at their online fan meeting 'Beyond LIVE - Super Junior 15th Anniversary Special Event' on November 7, leader Leeteuk opened up about their 15th anniversary together. He expressed, "After 15 years, the members are still pretty cool."



One member of their agency Label SJ also sent in a message to the group, asking for another 'Super Show' concert 10 years from now. Super Junior then stated, "Some fans asked for a rated R concert. Let's just gather adult fans and hold one later on." Leeteuk then added, "In 10 years or even after I die, I'll hold a 'Super Show' concert in heaven."



In other news, Super Junior's tenth full album is due out in December.

