35

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Super Junior reveal they want to hold 19+ concert for adult fans

AKP STAFF

Super Junior revealed they want to hold a 19+ concert for adult fans.

The SM Entertainment group recently celebrated 15 years together, and at their online fan meeting 'Beyond LIVE - Super Junior 15th Anniversary Special Event' on November 7, leader Leeteuk opened up about their 15th anniversary together. He expressed, "After 15 years, the members are still pretty cool." 

One member of their agency Label SJ also sent in a message to the group, asking for another 'Super Show' concert 10 years from now. Super Junior then stated, "Some fans asked for a rated R concert. Let's just gather adult fans and hold one later on." Leeteuk then added, "In 10 years or even after I die, I'll hold a 'Super Show' concert in heaven."

In other news, Super Junior's tenth full album is due out in December. 
  

  1. Super Junior
  2. BEYOND LIVE - SUPER JUNIOR 15TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EVENT
8 7,144 Share 81% Upvoted

8

myma535 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

lolz I am sure this sounds even funnier than it reads

But seriously, what rating is or was Siwon and Eunhyuk in "I'm a Rockstar" for SS5.

See for example

Share

3 more replies

6

noraini_zainal_a302 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Highly appreciated 😌

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
7 days ago   323   130,605

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND