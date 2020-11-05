Former JYJ member Yoochun under fire for appearing in Thailand without wearing a mask

Recently, former JYJ member Yoochun has been under fire for appearing in Thailand without a mask. He has caused controversy as he previously declared retirement from the entertainment industry but began his promotions in Thailand.



Yoochun arrived in Thailand on September 19th and was self-quarantined for two weeks. After his quarantine, Yoochun officially began his promotions. The singer appeared on various Thailand broadcasts and radio shows. It has been reported that he is preparing for his concert. Recently, Thailand fans have uploaded photos of Yoochun revealing his activities.





On November 2, various sitings of Yoochun was uploaded on social media such as Twitter and YouTube. The videos showed Yoochun moving to the next venue for his schedule. The location where the video was filmed has not been specified; however, many Thailand fans gathered to see Yoochun. Despite the large group of people, Yoochun was seen without wearing a mask.



Yoochun did not wear a mask when he got out of the car and was not wearing a mask when indoors getting his temperature measured. According to witness accounts, Yoochun only wore a mask when he was leaving the building. When he was wearing the mask, he was not wearing it properly even.







The domestic music industry has recently turned all scheduled concerts into online concerts in the aftermath of COVID19 or is cautiously resuming small-scale performances, following quarantine guidelines. Meanwhile, the news of Park Yoochun's concert in Thailand sparked controversy, and Internet users raised their voices of criticism when they saw him not wearing a mask properly there.

