Park Myung Soo tells HaHa he wants to reboot 'Infinity Challenge'

Park Myung Soo opened up to HaHa saying he wants to reboot 'Infinity Challenge'.



On the November 7th episode of 'Buddy Into the Wild', the two former 'Infinity Challenge' castmates had a sincere conversation over a meal. Park Myung Soo expressed, "It's been 3 years since we stopped doing 'Infinity Challenge'. There were so many episodes that people still talk about it a lot. I appear a lot because they edited the episodes."



He continued, "The truth is the 'Infinity Challenge' members don't meet up. We've never met up after it ended," catching HaHa offguard. Park Myung Soo then questioned, "You guys met separately, didn't you?" HaHa responded, "I have nothing against you. You could contact me directly too. Why do you keep contacting me through social media? I don't always check my social media comments."



Park Myung Soo opened up, saying, "In any case, I'm happy to film with you after 'Infinity Challenge'. I want to do it once again with those members."



