IZ*ONE confirm their comeback date

According to various media outlet reports on November 17, IZ*ONE have now confirmed their comeback date!

The group plans on releasing their new album on December 7, one day after their guest appearance at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'. Naturally, the girls plan on revealing the performance to their comeback title track for the first time ever at '2020 MAMA'!

This will mark IZ*ONE first comeback in approximately 6 months. Meanwhile, IZ*ONE's promotion contract is set to expire in April of 2021. 

