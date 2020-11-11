Fans go head over heels for BTS's baby photos

Many fans are bound to be curious about what their beloved idol group members looked like when they were babies.

Recently, BTS fans have been head over heels as various baby photos of each member was posted in an online community. Previously, the BTS members did recreate their baby photos earlier this year. However, fans were not able to see various photos of their childhood.



One netizen shared multiple baby photos of each member recently as netizens and fans have fallen in love with the cute baby members of BTS. Many are astonished by how the members look the same since childhood and grew up into handsome young men.





Jin

SUGA

J-Hope





RM



Jimin

V

Jungkook

Netizens' Commented:

"They're so cute, they really grew up to look exactly the same."

"BTS babies are so cute."



"They all show each of their personalities in the photos I think."

"Wow, I can see their faces. They really grew up well."



"This is so freakin cute."

"They look the same as they do now."

"I think RM is the cutest."

"They were so crazy cute when they were babies."



"I think V and Jungkook were especially cute. omg."



"Oh, these BTS babies are so super cute."

"They would have never imagined they would become world superstars at that age."

