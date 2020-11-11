Wonho keeps his promise to fans and reveals the dance practice video for "With You"

Wonho released a video of the choreography dance practice of the song "With You."



Highline Entertainment released the choreography video for "With You," which is a track from Wonho's first mini-album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me'. The agency uploaded the video on Wonho's official YouTube channel on November 10th.



This was to fulfill the promise made with fans when the music video exceeds a certain view count. The music video for Wonho's title track "Open Mind" from the mini-album released on September 4th had surpassed 12 million views.



In the video, Wonho appears in a sporty outfit as he dances in sync with the dancers. Wonho boasted of his usual charismatic charms as he danced among the dancers. Wonho was able to perfectly depict the sensual sexiness as well as the powerful vibe.



The video was filmed with a moving cam and drew fans' attention as they were able to see the dance from various perspectives. Wonho performed the song to his fullest as he showed off his groovy moves as he was on an actual stage.



"With You" is a disco-based hip-hop song. The addictive baseline has been added to the song for more depth. This song brings out the sensual voice of Wonho as he hypnotizes his fans.



Meanwhile, Wonho recently opened his personal YouTube channel Ohhoho to continue to connect with his fans actively.





