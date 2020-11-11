Key states he loved the mandatory military service and encourages Taemin to serve sooner rather than later

In the new episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' that aired on November 11, SHINee's Key appeared as a special guest and talked about his experiences in the military.

To everyone's surprise, Key stated that he actually loved being in the military. Key revealed that when he entered the mandatory military service he was able to adapt to a routine lifestyle. He stated, "It was the first time in ten years that I was able to stick to a fixed schedule. I would sleep at 10 PM and wake up at 6:30 AM."





He revealed he loved how he was able to sleep at the same time and wake up at the same time every day. He also stated that he was able to eat three healthy meals a day. He stated, "I had to eat three meals a day even if I didn't want to because refusing to eat would be disobeying the commands."



Therefore, he was able to understand how grateful it is to have a lifestyle with a fixed routine pattern. So even after he was discharged from the military, he continued with the same routine. Key revealed, that he never realized how good it felt to wake up early and start his day early.

Then the host asked Key about Taemin. Key revealed that all the members of SHINee had already been discharged from the mandatory military service except for Taemin. Taemin being 28 years old, it was almost time for him to service.

Key revealed that he was encouraging Taemin to serve in the military as soon as possible because Key regrets not serving earlier. Key stated, "There was a time when SHINee didn't promote for almost two years. I really wonder why I didn't serve in the military then." Then Key stated he has been telling Taemin to go to the military soon but Taemin always turns a deaf ear to him.







Host Kim Gu Ra pointed out that Taemin is currently very busy with his promotions with SuperM and his solo album. Kim Gu Ra made everyone laugh when he stated "Maybe Taemin has a bigger picture in his mind, don't bother him too much," to which Key replied, of course, I don't push more than I have to.