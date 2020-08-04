Fans find cute baby photos of BTS members as they recreate photos from their childhood

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community, photos of BTS members recreating their childhood photos.

The netizen posted photos of each member as they took the photoshoot of these recreations. These photos were used in the Fifth global Fanclub Army Pack, which was released back in 2018. However, the netizen who posted these photos wanted to share with other fans once again.

Here are the photos of each member and their recreation photos:

RM

Jin

SUGA

J-Hope

Jimin

V

Jungkook

Fans commented:

"These are so cute."

"Jungkook is so cute. look at baby Jungkook eating that corndog."



"So cute, Jimin's lips is the same."



"Jungkook still has his baby face as well as Jimin."



"So cute, so crazy cute."



"They all grew up well. They still have their baby faces."



"They're still cute since they were babies."



"V was a prince since he was a baby lol."

