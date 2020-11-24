NiziU are ready to climb in 'Step and a Step' MV

NiziU have dropped their music video for "Step and a Step".



In the MV, the JYP Entertainment Japanese girl group go off on a surreal journey climbing stairs and walking through beautiful forests. "Step and a Step" marks NiziU's official debut following the release of their pre-debut mini album 'Make You Happy'.



Check out NiziU's "Step and a Step" MV above