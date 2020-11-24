14

NiziU are ready to climb in 'Step and a Step' MV

NiziU have dropped their music video for "Step and a Step".

In the MV, the JYP Entertainment Japanese girl group go off on a surreal journey climbing stairs and walking through beautiful forests. "Step and a Step" marks NiziU's official debut following the release of their pre-debut mini album 'Make You Happy'.

Check out NiziU's "Step and a Step" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.  

stan-kpop-bruh295 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

The Rap line is fire 🔥

dizzcity2,350 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Please at least read the lyrics in the MV before commenting on the song. This is one of those cases where the lyrics matter a lot, just like TWICE's Feel Special. It's not just about the visuals or the vocals - what's most important is the message of the song. There are full subtitles in English, Korean, Spanish and Chinese.

And this song hit a home run when it comes to meaningful lyrics. Especially because it directly relates both to people worrying during this time of CoVid-19, as well as one of the members' poor health condition (Miihi - the girl on the raft) which required her to sit out of debut promotions on doctor's advice. Not every debut song is as meaningful as this one.

