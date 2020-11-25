EXO's Kai is a grassy detective in 'KAI (开)' teaser images

EXO's Kai is featured in teaser images for his upcoming mini album 'KAI (开)'.
In the teasers, Kai sits in the grass and stands up in front of a shadow of himself. With his first mini album 'KAI (开)', Kai will be the fifth EXO member to make a solo debut following Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, and Lay.
Kai's first mini album 'KAI' drops on November 30 KST. Are you excited for his solo debut?
