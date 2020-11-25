27

1

News
Posted by germainej 2 hours ago

EXO's Kai is a grassy detective in 'KAI (开)' teaser images

AKP STAFF

EXO's Kai is featured in teaser images for his upcoming mini album 'KAI (开)'.

In the teasers, Kai sits in the grass and stands up in front of a shadow of himself. With his first mini album 'KAI (开)', Kai will be the fifth EXO member to make a solo debut following Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, and Lay.

Kai's first mini album 'KAI' drops on November 30 KST. Are you excited for his solo debut?

  1. EXO
  2. Kai
  3. KAI
2 737 Share 96% Upvoted

1

quark1239514,683 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm not gonna survive the 30th.

Share

1

spy-st80 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Oh my Kai's coming

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
23 hours ago   215   53,403
misc.
Is Bang Si Hyuk opening a bakery?
18 hours ago   53   12,656
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
23 hours ago   215   53,403
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
23 hours ago   215   53,403

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND