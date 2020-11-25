11

3

Misc
Posted by germainej 2 hours ago

Kim Chung Ha gives a preview of 'Dream of You' choreography in spoiler video

AKP STAFF

Kim Chung Ha has revealed a spoiler video for her "Dream of You" choreography.

In the spoiler video, Kim Chung Ha goes over the choreography for her upcoming track. The singer is teaming up with Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB for her upcoming single "Dream of You", which is set to drop on November 27 KST.

Watch Kim Chung Ha's "Dream of You" spoiler video above, her performance video teaser here if you missed it, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Kim Chung Ha
  2. DREAM OF YOU
0 473 Share 79% Upvoted
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
23 hours ago   215   53,403
misc.
Is Bang Si Hyuk opening a bakery?
18 hours ago   53   12,656
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
23 hours ago   215   53,403
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
23 hours ago   215   53,403

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND