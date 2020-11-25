Kim Chung Ha gives a preview of 'Dream of You' choreography in spoiler video

Kim Chung Ha has revealed a spoiler video for her "Dream of You" choreography.



In the spoiler video, Kim Chung Ha goes over the choreography for her upcoming track. The singer is teaming up with Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB for her upcoming single "Dream of You", which is set to drop on November 27 KST.



Watch Kim Chung Ha's "Dream of You" spoiler video above, her performance video teaser here if you missed it, and let us know what you think in the comments below.