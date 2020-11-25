17

9

Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

IZ*ONE get the spotlight in 'One-reeler / Act IV' teaser images

IZ*ONE have revealed their 'Becoming One' teaser images for 'One-reeler / Act IV'.

In their latest teasers, the 'Produce 48' project girl group members get hit by spotlight. 'One-reeler / Act IV' is IZ*ONE's fourth mini album, and it's set to drop on December 7 KST.

Check out IZ*ONE's new teaser below.
  

bartkun 13,033 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago
They look beautiful!

winwins-bestie148 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

i'm so excited for this

