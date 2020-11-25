IZ*ONE have revealed their 'Becoming One' teaser images for 'One-reeler / Act IV'.
In their latest teasers, the 'Produce 48' project girl group members get hit by spotlight. 'One-reeler / Act IV' is IZ*ONE's fourth mini album, and it's set to drop on December 7 KST.
Check out IZ*ONE's new teaser below.
IZ*ONE get the spotlight in 'One-reeler / Act IV' teaser images
