IZ*ONE get the spotlight in 'One-reeler / Act IV' teaser images

IZ*ONE have revealed their 'Becoming One' teaser images for 'One-reeler / Act IV'.



In their latest teasers, the 'Produce 48' project girl group members get hit by spotlight. 'One-reeler / Act IV' is IZ*ONE's fourth mini album, and it's set to drop on December 7 KST.



Check out IZ*ONE's new teaser below.

