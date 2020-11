SF9's Inseong has been cast in a new webdrama.

He'll be playing a genius hair designer with a rough personality in the new webdrama 'Two Universes'. 'Two Universes' is actually a play on words as the female lead, who believes in fortune-telling, meets two men who have the same name as her future husband - named Wooju, or 'Universe'. Inseong will be playing one of the Woojus.



The drama is set to air in early 2021.