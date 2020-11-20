13

0

Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Check out K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for this month based on big data analysis

AKP STAFF

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed brand value rankings of K-Pop idol groups for the month of November, based on big data analysis!

From October 20 through November 20, the Institute analyzed K-Pop idol groups' big data including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

The 1st place spot went to BTS, who earned a whopping 16,858,121 brand value points, over 2 million more points than last month. In 2nd place, girl group TWICE raked in a total of 6,969,127 points, leaping up from their ~2 million points last month. In 3rd place, NCT saw a slight decrease in their brand value points this month with 6,165,057 points total.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BLACKPINK, IZ*ONE, Seventeen, (G)I-DLE, SHINee, Oh My Girl, and MAMAMOO. Check out the Institute's full analysis results below.

  1. BTS
  2. NCT
  3. TWICE
2

oneinchspoon630 pts 51 minutes ago 1
51 minutes ago

1 BTS, 2 Twice, 3 NCT, 4 Blackpink, 5 IZ*One, 6 Seventeen, 7 (G)I-DLE, 8 SHINee, 9 Mamamoo, 10 EXO,11 Momoland, 12 TXT, 13 Weekly, 14 GFriend, 15 Oh My Girl, 16 ONF, 17 STAYC, 18 BtoB, 19 Mansta X, 20 Loona, 21 WJSN, 22 AB6IX, 23 Secret Number, 24 Red Velvet, 25 Lovelyz, 26 aespa, 27 Blingbling, 28 TheBoyz, 29 ITZY, 30 Super Junior

0

outlier335 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

BTS is truly on another level! 😳

