Check out K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for this month based on big data analysis

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed brand value rankings of K-Pop idol groups for the month of November, based on big data analysis!

From October 20 through November 20, the Institute analyzed K-Pop idol groups' big data including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

The 1st place spot went to BTS, who earned a whopping 16,858,121 brand value points, over 2 million more points than last month. In 2nd place, girl group TWICE raked in a total of 6,969,127 points, leaping up from their ~2 million points last month. In 3rd place, NCT saw a slight decrease in their brand value points this month with 6,165,057 points total.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BLACKPINK, IZ*ONE, Seventeen, (G)I-DLE, SHINee, Oh My Girl, and MAMAMOO. Check out the Institute's full analysis results below.