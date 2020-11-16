BTS sweeps up the '2020 E! People's Choice Awards' as they take home four major awards

BTS took home four awards at the '2020 E! People's Choice Awards'.



Big Hit Entertainment stated that BTS had won four awards at the award ceremony that was broadcasted live from Santa Monica, California, on November 15th. BTS took the title of 'The Group of 2020', 'The Song of 2020', and 'The Music Video of 2020' with "Dynamite," along with 'The Album of 2020' with 'Map of the Soul: 7'.







BTS stated in a video greeting, "This has been a tough year for everyone. It was difficult for us as well but, rather than stop still, we concentrated on what we do best - which is music. What we feel is that our lives will continue with the help of music. We thank everyone who listened to our music and we hope that our music can help everyone continue with their lives even if it's a little."



BTS was able to win all the awards that they were nominated for. Previously, BTS won four awards, including 'Group of the year,' 'Song of the year,' 'Music video of the year,' and 'Social celebrity of the year' in 2018.



Congratulation, BTS for winning all four awards!