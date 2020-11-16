19

3

News
Posted by haydn-an 51 minutes ago

Jessica enjoys a day at Haeundae beach in Busan

AKP STAFF

Recently, singer Jessica updated her fans with various photos of herself at the beach.

On November 16th, Jessica posted various photos of herself enjoying the sun at one of the most famous beaches in South Korea, Haeundae beach in Busan. 

Jessica is seen wearing a white jacket and showing off her various charms, playfully posing in front of the camera in the photos.

What also caught the interest of fans is her sister Krystal's comment on the post. Krystal commented, "Joah? (Happy?) without me?" as the two sisters boasted off their affection towards each other.

Meanwhile, Jessica recently published her new book, 'Shine.'

  1. Jessica
6 1,106 Share 86% Upvoted

2

SornIsBae1,636 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

She’s gorgeous and living her life 😁☀️

Share

2

Dennis_Cardinal139 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

My original Queen ❤️❤️❤️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jessica
Jessica enjoys a day at Haeundae beach in Busan
50 minutes ago   6   1,106

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND