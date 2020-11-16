Jessica enjoys a day at Haeundae beach in Busan

Recently, singer Jessica updated her fans with various photos of herself at the beach.



On November 16th, Jessica posted various photos of herself enjoying the sun at one of the most famous beaches in South Korea, Haeundae beach in Busan.





Jessica is seen wearing a white jacket and showing off her various charms, playfully posing in front of the camera in the photos.



What also caught the interest of fans is her sister Krystal's comment on the post. Krystal commented, "Joah? (Happy?) without me?" as the two sisters boasted off their affection towards each other.



Meanwhile, Jessica recently published her new book, 'Shine.'

