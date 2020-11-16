BTOB 4U members pay homage to characters of renowned movies like 'Kill Your Darlings', 'Romeo and Juliet', & more

BTOB's second unit group BTOB 4U recently unveiled their debut MV, "Show Your Love"!

It was revealed that the concept of each member was an homage to the classic movie characters. Member Minhyuk explained, "There is love between people and there is also love for dreams and passion."





It was revealed Eunkwang paid homage to the character Lucien Carr from the movie 'Kill Your Darlings' as he represents the love between men and art. Minhyuk portrayed the role of Romeo, from Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Romeo and Juliet'. He paid homage to the tragic and unfulfilling love.



Minhyuk stated he had to film the scene many times, but the scenes weren't chosen. He stated, "when I saw the music video, the scenes that I cried weren't on it."

Member Changsub represented the character of Yuddy from the movie 'Days of Being Wild' while Peniel paid homage to 'Trainspotting'. Peniel stated he ran so much during the filming of the music video that his knees hurt.



Did you recognize the movie references?



