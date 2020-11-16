ATEEZ join brand new mobile fanclub platform UNIVERSE alongside MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, etc

NCSOFT's upcoming new mobile K-Pop fanclub platform UNIVERSE is growing and growing!

Today, the latest K-Pop artist to join the platform is boy group ATEEZ, inviting all fans to come and visit 'ATEEZ Planet'! UNIVERSE, expected to officially launch some time in early 2021, will feature MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, The Boyz, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, and even more of your favorite K-Pop acts!

Make sure to pre-register for UNIVERSE below to be one of the first fans to interact with ATEEZ once the app launches!