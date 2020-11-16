11

Posted by beansss 33 minutes ago

ATEEZ join brand new mobile fanclub platform UNIVERSE alongside MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, etc

NCSOFT's upcoming new mobile K-Pop fanclub platform UNIVERSE is growing and growing!

Today, the latest K-Pop artist to join the platform is boy group ATEEZ, inviting all fans to come and visit 'ATEEZ Planet'! UNIVERSE, expected to officially launch some time in early 2021, will feature MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, The Boyz, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, and even more of your favorite K-Pop acts!

Make sure to pre-register for UNIVERSE below to be one of the first fans to interact with ATEEZ once the app launches!

jellybeane150 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

This is gonna be fun!

0

lollikpop-moomoo198 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

this is random, but atiny can you respond to my comment with a random ateez quote? I feel like laughing right now... lol. and also congrats ateez!

