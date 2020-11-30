26

Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

TWICE officially surpass 10 million cumulative album sales

According to JYP Entertainment on December 1, TWICE have officially surpassed a whopping 10 million cumulative album sales with their complete discography!

Since the release of their debut mini album 'The Story Begins' in October of 2015, TWICE have sold a total of 5,818,380 Korean albums according to Gaon chart. In addition, since their official debut in Japan in June of 2017, TWICE have sold a total of 4,210,862 Japanese albums according to Oricon. Combined, TWICE have officially surpassed the big 10 million mark in cumulative album sales, thanks to the wide success of both their 3rd full album 'Eyes Wide Open' in Korea as well as their 7th single album 'Better' in Japan. 

Meanwhile, the girl group most recently released their second ever English single, the English version of "I Can't Stop Me" back on November 30. 

Congratulations to the ladies!

  1. TWICE
MariaAKAAnnnie1,692 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

Kpop's Representative Girl Group indeed, they truly are legends!

TheUnicornQueen662 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

LEGENDS ONLY.

