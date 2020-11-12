7

AKMU unveil 'Happening' lyric teaser images

AKMU have revealed lyric teaser images for their third single album 'Happening'.

The teaser image featuring Suhyun states, "You just my happening," while Chanhyuk's teaser says, "This is a kind of final warning." "Happening" was composed by Chanhyuk, and it features a nostalgic melody and energetic electric guitar sounds. 

AKMU's "Happening" drops on November 16 KST. Stay tuned for updates on their comeback.

What konglish is that?

I’ll give it a good listen.....she looks fantastic!

