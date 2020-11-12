STAYC are surrounded in glitter in 'So Bad' debut MV

STAYC have dropped their debut music video for "So Bad".



In the MV, STAYC are surrounded by glitter and lasers on a far-off planet. "So Bad" is the title song of the girl group's debut single album 'Star To a Young Culture', and it's about being stuck on someone.



Watch STAYC's "So Bad" debut MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.