NCT U stand on the beach in 'Resonance' group teaser image

NCT U have revealed their latest group teaser image for 'Resonance'.

In the teaser image, the NCT subunit stand on the beach for "From Home", which is a track from their second full album 'Resonance Pt. 1'. NCT U will be dropping the music video for "From Home", a slow-tempo R&B pop ballad featuring Taeil, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Renjun, Haechan, and Chenle, on October 19 KST.

Are you excited for NCT U's "From Home" MV?
 

0

soapbox826 1 day ago
1 day ago

I liked how the foreign members were able to sing in their native language for this song, and i can't wait for the m/v

0

tvxqEGY16 1 day ago
1 day ago

i am waiting

