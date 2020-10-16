NCT U stand on the beach in 'Resonance' group teaser image

NCT U have revealed their latest group teaser image for 'Resonance'.



In the teaser image, the NCT subunit stand on the beach for "From Home", which is a track from their second full album 'Resonance Pt. 1'. NCT U will be dropping the music video for "From Home", a slow-tempo R&B pop ballad featuring Taeil, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Renjun, Haechan, and Chenle, on October 19 KST.



Are you excited for NCT U's "From Home" MV?

