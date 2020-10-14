23

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Yezi reveals tattoo in 'Subtle' single album teaser image

AKP STAFF

Yezi has revealed a teaser image for her upcoming single album 'Subtle'.

In the teaser, the former FIESTAR member reveals her shoulder and a rose tattoo. She'll be releasing a new single titled 'Subtle' that combines hip hop with a delicate, relaxed melody, which marks her first official music release in approximately 7 months since her single 'Home'.

Yezi's new single drops on October 22 KST. 

  1. Yezi
  2. SUBTLE
3 1,220 Share 85% Upvoted

0

hers-are-big-52 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago
Arrakis... Dune... Desert Planet...

Share

-1

ccho186 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

This article is just a picture without words?

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND