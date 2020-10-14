Yezi reveals tattoo in 'Subtle' single album teaser image

Yezi has revealed a teaser image for her upcoming single album 'Subtle'.



In the teaser, the former FIESTAR member reveals her shoulder and a rose tattoo. She'll be releasing a new single titled 'Subtle' that combines hip hop with a delicate, relaxed melody, which marks her first official music release in approximately 7 months since her single 'Home'.



Yezi's new single drops on October 22 KST.



