Lovelyz' Baby Soul, Mijoo & Jin sing 'Loving You' for 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' OST

Lovelyz' Baby Soul, Mijoo, and Jin are the voices behind "Loving You" for the 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' OST.



In the music video, piano major Goo Ra Ra (played by Go Ara) has a day to pamper herself and gets the shock of her life when she sees a topless Sun Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook). "Loving You" is a bright, rock dance track with a cool band sound about wanting to confirm someone's feelings for you.



Listen to "Loving You" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.