Which apps do Koreans use the most? 83% of Koreans use this app for 30 hours per month

When you think of which apps Koreans use the most, many people believe that Koreans use Kakaotalk the most because it is known as the nation's number 1 messenger app. However, that isn't the case.

It was revealed that Koreans use YouTube the most. According to research, 83 percent of Koreans use YouTube for an average of 30 hours a month.

IGWorks announced on October 8th that they analyzed the current status of YouTube app usage in September this year with its data analysis solution 'Mobile Index.' Last month, YouTube had 43.19 million users in Korea, which accounts for 83 percent of Korea's total population (51.78 million people).

The average monthly usage time for YouTube per person was 29.5 hours. Kakaotalk's monthly usage time was 12 hours, followed by Facebook with 11.7 hours, then Naver with 10.2 hours, and Instagram with 7.5 hours. It was revealed that the average session for YouTube was three times longer than the usage time for Kakaotalk.

It was also revealed that the younger generation used YouTube more frequently than the older generation. On average, each person used the app for 16.7 days per month. People in their teens used the app for an average of 20 days; people in their twenties used the app for 19.1 days; people in their thirties used the app for 16.7 days. Those in the 40s used the app for 16.1 days, people in their fifties use the app for 16.3 days, as people in their 60s use the app for 15.8 days.

The research also stated that men use YouTube much more than women regardless of age.