Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of September 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of September 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 BTS - Dynamite 195,985,176 2 Sandeul - Slightly Tipsy 117,565,145 3 Jessi - NUNU NANA

102,117,876 4 SSAK3 - Beach Again 100,113,760 5 Hwa Sa - Maria 97,007,670 6 J.Y. Park with Sunmi - When We Disco 95,395,773 7 BLACKPINK - How You Like That 83,373,354 8 IU ft. SUGA - Eight 80,330,188 9 Standing Egg - Old Song 80,132,902 10 Kyuhyun - The Moment My Heart

76,277,942





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 Kim Ho Joong - Our Family 441,201 Kakao M 2 Stray Kids - IN生 331,143 Dreamus 3 The Boyz - [CHASE] 238,371 Kakao M 4 TREASURE - THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER TWO 219,314 YG Plus 5 Super Junior D&E - BAD BLOOD

215,958 Dreamus 6 Wonho - Love Synonym #1: Right For Me 143,355 Kakao M 7 Taemin - Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 1 137,723 Dreamus 8 Moonbin & Sanha - IN-OUT 66,988 Kakao M 9 Super Junior D&E - BAD LIAR 57,564 Dreamus 10 A.C.E - HJZM _ The Butterfly Phantasy 47,617 Sony Music





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.