News
Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of September 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of September 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1BTS - Dynamite195,985,176
2Sandeul - Slightly Tipsy117,565,145
3Jessi - NUNU NANA
102,117,876
4SSAK3 - Beach Again100,113,760
5Hwa Sa - Maria97,007,670
6J.Y. Park with Sunmi - When We Disco95,395,773
7BLACKPINK - How You Like That83,373,354
8IU ft. SUGA - Eight80,330,188
9Standing Egg - Old Song80,132,902
10Kyuhyun - The Moment My Heart
76,277,942


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1Kim Ho Joong - Our Family441,201Kakao M
2Stray Kids - IN生331,143Dreamus
3The Boyz - [CHASE]238,371Kakao M
4TREASURE - THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER TWO219,314YG Plus
5Super Junior D&E - BAD BLOOD
215,958Dreamus
6Wonho - Love Synonym #1: Right For Me143,355Kakao M
7Taemin - Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 1137,723Dreamus
8Moonbin & Sanha - IN-OUT66,988Kakao M
9Super Junior D&E - BAD LIAR57,564Dreamus
10A.C.E - HJZM _ The Butterfly Phantasy47,617Sony Music


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

