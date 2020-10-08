Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of September 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of September 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|BTS - Dynamite
|195,985,176
|2
|Sandeul - Slightly Tipsy
|117,565,145
|3
|Jessi - NUNU NANA
|102,117,876
|4
|SSAK3 - Beach Again
|100,113,760
|5
|Hwa Sa - Maria
|97,007,670
|6
|J.Y. Park with Sunmi - When We Disco
|95,395,773
|7
|BLACKPINK - How You Like That
|83,373,354
|8
|IU ft. SUGA - Eight
|80,330,188
|9
|Standing Egg - Old Song
|80,132,902
|10
|Kyuhyun - The Moment My Heart
|76,277,942
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|Kim Ho Joong - Our Family
|441,201
|Kakao M
|2
|Stray Kids - IN生
|331,143
|Dreamus
|3
|The Boyz - [CHASE]
|238,371
|Kakao M
|4
|TREASURE - THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER TWO
|219,314
|YG Plus
|5
|Super Junior D&E - BAD BLOOD
|215,958
|Dreamus
|6
|Wonho - Love Synonym #1: Right For Me
|143,355
|Kakao M
|7
|Taemin - Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 1
|137,723
|Dreamus
|8
|Moonbin & Sanha - IN-OUT
|66,988
|Kakao M
|9
|Super Junior D&E - BAD LIAR
|57,564
|Dreamus
|10
|A.C.E - HJZM _ The Butterfly Phantasy
|47,617
|Sony Music
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
Log in to comment