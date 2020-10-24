17

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TXT break their own record and surpass 400,000 pre-orders for their upcoming mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'

TXT has broken their own record for pre-orders.

According to the album distributor Dreamus Company, pre-orders for TXT's upcoming mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' have surpassed 400,000 copies as of October 23. This number includes both domestic and international pre-orders for about a month since pre-orders went live on September 21. TXT previously set 100,000 pre-orders for their debut album 'Dream Chapter: Magic' in February.

The album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' is a continuation of the story from their debut album. The boys are captivating fans' hearts as they show a refreshing new concept through their new album.  Since their debut in March of 2019, TXT has won 10 rookie awards. Every release since their debut, the sales have been growing each time, showing their growing popularity.

Many anticipate that TXT's new album will receive a positive response as they prove their outstanding skills and visuals. TXT will be releasing their new album on October 26.

