4

7

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

[TW/CW] Jay Park unexpectedly frightens fans with a gory selfie on Instagram

AKP STAFF


[TW/CW]

Jay Park has frightened fans with an unexpected image on Instagram.

Recently, the rapper-producer took to Instagram and uploaded an image of himself covered in blood. Fans who immediately saw the image left comments such as, "I literally screamed", "Is this a Halloween prank??", "I was so shocked..........". Based on the caption, which reads "10.30 #everybodysucks", the image seems to be part of his concept for his upcoming EP release, titled 'Everybody Sucks'.


His gory make-up, all complete with a set of red color lenses, continues to shock onlookers. Other comments include, "I thought my heart was going to drown as I was going through my feed", "I'm super excited for the MV though", "OMG...well, best Halloween make-up so far".

Jay Park's new EP, produced in collaboration with DJ Wegun, will be released on October 30 KST.



  1. Jay Park
2 3,043 Share 36% Upvoted

-4

Mei_Matsumoto-22,871 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

-6

soriyama-1,132 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
21 hours ago   180   140,699
Changmin
TVXQ's Changmin is getting married today
16 hours ago   36   56,611
BLACKPINK, EVERGLOW, GFriend (Girlfriend), ITZY, IZ*ONE, LOONA, Nature, Red Velvet, Irene, Seulgi, Saturday, Weki Meki
The Top 10 Girl Group Songs of 2020 (So Far)
13 hours ago   53   31,873
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
21 hours ago   180   140,699
Block B, Hwa Sa, Taeyong
Cultual Appropriation in Kpop
35 minutes ago   5   517
BVNDIT, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, Nature, Oh My Girl, REDSQUARE, Saturday, SECRET NUMBER, Weeekly, Weki Meki
10 Girl Groups You Need To Stan
1 hour ago   8   686
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
21 hours ago   180   140,699
Changmin
TVXQ's Changmin is getting married today
16 hours ago   36   56,611
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
21 hours ago   180   140,699

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND