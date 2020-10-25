[TW/CW] Jay Park unexpectedly frightens fans with a gory selfie on Instagram





[TW/CW]



Jay Park has frightened fans with an unexpected image on Instagram.

Recently, the rapper-producer took to Instagram and uploaded an image of himself covered in blood. Fans who immediately saw the image left comments such as, "I literally screamed", "Is this a Halloween prank??", "I was so shocked..........". Based on the caption, which reads "10.30 #everybodysucks", the image seems to be part of his concept for his upcoming EP release, titled 'Everybody Sucks'.



His gory make-up, all complete with a set of red color lenses, continues to shock onlookers. Other comments include, "I thought my heart was going to drown as I was going through my feed", "I'm super excited for the MV though", "OMG...well, best Halloween make-up so far".

Jay Park's new EP, produced in collaboration with DJ Wegun, will be released on October 30 KST.





