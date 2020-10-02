13

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

T-ara reveal reunion photos before Chuseok special 'MMTG'

AKP STAFF

T-ara revealed photos of their reunion before the upcoming SBS Chuseok special 'MMTG'.

Qri shared the photos below with her fellow T-ara members JiyeonHyomin, and Eunjung wearing matching outfits and holding flowers, and she also shared the message, "T-ara reunion. October 2 at 11PM KST. SBS 'MMTG'. Watch it live!"

'MMTG' will feature T-ara, SS501NarshaTEEN TOP, and U-KISS perform their hits, lesser known tracks, and collaborations. MC Jae Jae, choreographer Bae Yoon Jung, and lyricist Kim Eana will be hosting the special. 

Qri, Jiyeon, Hyomin, and Eunjung left the label formerly known as MBK Entertainment in 2018, and they were the last to promote as T-ara after Boram and Soyeon left the group. T-ara also celebrated 11 years together this past year.

  1. T-ara
3 1,959 Share 81% Upvoted

2

lovethykpop195 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Love T-ara! I still blast number 9 like it was released yesterday lol I hope they have a nice and relaxing holiday! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Share

0

Seedofsky39 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Soyeon and Boram?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chen
Memorable Moments from EXO Chen's Career
14 hours ago   18   18,722

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND