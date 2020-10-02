T-ara reveal reunion photos before Chuseok special 'MMTG'

T-ara revealed photos of their reunion before the upcoming SBS Chuseok special 'MMTG'.



Qri shared the photos below with her fellow T-ara members Jiyeon, Hyomin, and Eunjung wearing matching outfits and holding flowers, and she also shared the message, "T-ara reunion. October 2 at 11PM KST. SBS 'MMTG'. Watch it live!"



'MMTG' will feature T-ara, SS501, Narsha, TEEN TOP, and U-KISS perform their hits, lesser known tracks, and collaborations. MC Jae Jae, choreographer Bae Yoon Jung, and lyricist Kim Eana will be hosting the special.



Qri, Jiyeon, Hyomin, and Eunjung left the label formerly known as MBK Entertainment in 2018, and they were the last to promote as T-ara after Boram and Soyeon left the group. T-ara also celebrated 11 years together this past year.