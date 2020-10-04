4 times idols had mixed reactions when trying American food

There are universally delectable American foods that people enjoy no matter where they're from. Many of your favorite K-Pop stars have even tried iconic American dishes and snacks during their overseas trips. Some of their favorites included pizza and Raisinets, while bagels and Flamin' Hot Cheetos were at the bottom of the list.

1. ATEEZ's Mukbang with Iconic American Junk Food

During ATEEZ's visit with Access Hollywood, they tried Twinkies, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and Raisinets. Out of the three snacks they tried, the group seemed to collectively like the Raisinets the most and disliked the Flamin' Hot Cheetos. One of the members even stated that the Cheetos had a distinctly sour taste.

2. NCT 127 Tries Out Iconic New York City Foods

When NCT 127 was on the Access Hollywood set, they tried out quintessential New York foods such as bagels, pretzels, hot dogs, pizza, and cheesecake. When the group members were asked to rate the foods on a scale of 1 to 5, they gave pizza and cheesecake the highest ratings. When Taeyong revealed that Johnny cooked hot dogs for the members before, one of the Access Hollywood employees concluded that Johnny is the group's chef. Johnny didn't agree with that statement fully, so Taeyong clarified that Johnny specializes in hot dogs.

3. BTS eating at Katz's Deli in New York



Jimmy Fallon brought BTS to Katz's Deli to taste their famous pastrami sandwiches. While BTS and Jimmy were dining, the members seemed visibly overwhelmed by the sheer amount of meat on their plates. Later, they helped make sandwiches and served hungry customers. They ended the night by taking the subway to Grand Central Terminal for BTS' performance.

4. LOONA enjoying In-N-Out

LOONA sat down with YouTube channel hello82 in L.A. and tried In-N-Out for the very first time. They had Double-Double Animal Style and Double-Double Regular burgers. Chuu commented that "It looks very different from the burgers in Korea. It's a bit intimidating." Kim Lip stated that "The onion flavor is quite strong...For Koreans, it's all about garlic and onions." Although LOONA had mixed first impressions of In-N-Out, they seemed to enjoy their burgers.