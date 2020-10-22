15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior announce their 15th anniversary online fan meeting, 'Invitation'

Super Junior will be holding a very special online event in light of their 15th anniversary!

The upcoming 'Beyond LIVE - Super Junior 15th Anniversary Special Event - Invitation' will take place on November 7 at 5 PM KST. The event will stream live worldwide through 'Beyond LIVE's official 'V Live' channel. Tickets go on sale this October 27 starting at 3 PM KST. 

Super Junior will be celebrating their 15th anniversary this November 6. Will you be tuning in for the group's fan meeting?

vanessa-expedita667 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

I had hoped they would all be on the title track of the 15 year old comeback. Being ELF is not easy 😭.

quark1239512,088 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

It feels like it's been 84 years since Heechul was in a photo with the members. Hopefully he will be in whatever they have planned for SJ Returns.

