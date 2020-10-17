Song Min Ho reveals why he knows so many children's songs word for word on 'New Journey To The West 8'

Back on the October 16 broadcast of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' season 8, the cast members competed in a Jeopardy-style quiz competition to earn dinner!

On this day, one of the Jeopardy categories included "children's songs". At first, cast members Lee Soo Geun showed confidence in the children's songs category, as he formerly worked as a recreational director.

Lee Soo Geun went for the 30-point question in the children's songs category, first, unveiling the keyword "mega hit". The cast members are supposed to listen to the song before guessing the correct title, but WINNER's Song Min Ho raised his hand even before the staff had a chance to play the song.

Song Min Ho said, "'Baby Shark'!", which turned out to be the correct answer! Next, when another children's song question came up, Song Min Ho raised his hand well before anyone else had any clue. He guessed, "'The Tiger, Hero of the Mountain'!", which turned out to be right again. Song Min Ho even said that he sang that very song earlier during their filming, while strolling through Jiri Mountain.





The cast members tackled another children's song question, but this time, Song Min Ho was not allowed to answer until everyone else had taken a guess. The members then tried to listen to the song all the way through for a hint about the song's title, but even then, they couldn't get it right!

The turns circled back to Song Min Ho once again, who guessed, "'The Cool Tomato'!" and nearly swept the entire children's songs category.

When the cast members asked Song Min Ho how he knew so many children's songs, he said, "I did a program where I helped teach kindergarten kids," referring to WINNER's appearance on JTBC's 'Half Moon Friends'! He then recalled that his nickname on the show was "Mr. Candy".