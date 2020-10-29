0

Siwan makes hearts flutter with his pure visuals in his new 'Run On' still cuts

JTBC's upcoming romance drama series 'Run On' has released first filming still cuts of Siwan as a handsome track athlete!

The new series tells the stories of people with different personalities and habits who become friends and lovers. In 'Run On', Siwan plays the role of a track athlete named Ki Sun Gyeom, who has a habit of running head first into any problem. He then meets a movie translator, Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), whose personality and lifestyle differs completely from his. 

Check out Siwan's still cuts below as you look forward to the chemistry between the stars of JTBC's 'Run On', premiering this winter on December 16 at 9:30 PM KST!

