Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

SM Entertainment reportedly declining from commenting on Chanyeol's recent controversy + 'Heart 4 U' starring Chanyeol airs as planned

According to an exclusive media outlet report on October 29, SM Entertainment "will not be making any statements regarding the online community post in question"

The above comment was reportedly relayed to media outlet Sports Chosun on this day by an SME representative. Earlier on October 28, a netizen who claimed that she was EXO member Chanyeol's ex-girlfriend raised controversial accusations against him, alleging him of cheating on her with various women over the course of 3 years. 

In addition, SM C&C Studio's ongoing reality series 'Heart 4 U', currently starring EXO's Chanyeol, aired on schedule on this day (October 29 at 1 PM KST). 'Heart 4 U' is a relay series featuring each of the EXO members one by one, and Chanyeol is the group's 4th member after Xiumin, Chen, and Suho to star in his own installment. 

[UPDATE] SM Entertainment has confirmed that there will be no official statements regarding the controversial community post. 

gebik125 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

lmao sm just gave up

guest_baby-2,270 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

