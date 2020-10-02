Check out individual concept photos for NU'EST's 2nd full Japanese album 'Drive'

NU'EST have released individual concept photos of all 5 members for their upcoming 2nd full Japanese album, 'Drive'!

The upcoming album will mark NU'EST's first Japanese-original album release in 5 years, and contains a total of 14 tracks! Fans can look forward to the Japanese versions of NU'EST's "Love Me", "I'm In Trouble", as well as the group's Japanese-original title track, "Drive".

'Drive' will be released in 4 unique versions and hits store shelves this coming October 7! While you wait, check out the members' handsome new concept photos below!