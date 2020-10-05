Seventeen drop a motion picture teaser for their upcoming special album '; [Semicolon]'

Seventeen is packing the month of October full with their comeback special album '; [Semicolon]'

Previously, the boy group unveiled a trailer for their comeback. On October 6 KST, Seventeen released a motion picture teaser on their social media. The teaser image shows an illustration of a movie theater with the members' faces draws as posters that light up in order.

The members of Seventeen are preparing to make their comeback with the special album on October 19 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to be released by the group.