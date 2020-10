Pentagon releases more concept photos as they prepare to release their tenth mini-album 'WE:TH'.

On October 6 KST, the boy group unveiled romantic teaser photos of individual members along with a group photo. Each member is bringing a floral fragrance to October as they pose with different flowers in front of pastel color background in each individual teaser photo.

Pentagon will be making their comeback on October 12 at 6 PM KST! Stay tuned for more teasers to come!